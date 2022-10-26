Ticking bomb: Ludwig has grim outlook on YouTube future and ‘not even MrBeast can escape’

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren is on top of the world right now. Things have been on the up and up ever since the 27-year-old streamer joined the Google-owned platform in November 2021.

He’s ironing out his strategy, branching out into exciting new endeavors, and making a mountain of money in the process (although he has had some minor hiccups along the way).

But, as a pragmatic realist, he knows things won’t be like this forever.

“I tell myself everyday that it’s all going to crash and burn,” he said during a YouTube interview with Anthony Padilla. “I think it makes me excited to work harder so it doesn’t crash and burn sooner, but it will crash and burn and I know that.”

Image via Offbrand

Ludwig intends to do everything he can to slow it down, but he knows it’s an inevitable reality. “I will fall off,” the groundbreaking YouTuber said. “It’s kind of silly to not accept that and to, what, kick and scream because you’re 40 years old and people want to watch someone who is 20? What do you want? That’s how things go!”

The influential streamer urged others to do the same.

“I think this is a huge issue, specifically with streaming YouTubers. It’s like, ‘Let me cement the legacy. Let me last as long as possible.’ You’re not going to do that, alright? You’re not Alexander the Great. You’re not conquering all of YouTube!”

He thinks it’s a fate not even his friend and fellow content creator Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, the owner of the fifth most-subscribed YouTube channel on the platform, can escape.

“There’s a time for him too though, right? Presumably in the future, no matter what the date is, it doesn’t matter how long it is,” he said.

Ludwig is at peace with it because building a lasting legacy was never his intention as a content creator. Instead, it’s something far more wholesome—he wants to make the most of it while it lasts, for himself and for others.

“Let’s enjoy the ride and bring as many people along for the ride as possible!”