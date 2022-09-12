Ludwig achieves ‘world record’ for fastest ban on YouTube

The “Mogul” is up to his shenanigans again.

It’s not the first time that Ludwig Ahgren is in hot water with YouTube. After moving to the platform back on Nov. 30, 2021, the streamer had already received two DMCA-related bans for streaming copyrighted material within a week. It earned him a temporary suspension from the platform.

This time, Ludwig has deliberately gotten himself in trouble just to achieve the “world record for the fastest ban on YouTube.”

On yesterday’s stream, titled “SPEEDRUNNING A YOUTUBE BAN,” Ludwig tested how much time it would take YouTube to ban him if he showed copyrighted content to his live audience. After starting the speedrun timer, he first searched for “naruto fighting dreamers” on YouTube and played it.

This song (titled Go!!!) is by the Japanese band FLOW. It’s the fourth opening song for Naruto and is considered to be one of the most popular and iconic parts of the anime.

Ludwig then opened another tab, where he searched for “soccer highlights” and then played the highlights from the latest Serie A game between Juventus and Salernitana.

I got the world record for the fastest ban on youtube pic.twitter.com/PxjVM1XLW6 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) September 12, 2022

While both these copyrighted content were being played on his stream, Ludwig joked by saying “power of the east and the west.” He was keeping his eyes on the speedrun timer, waiting for the moment when YouTube stopped his stream.

He even shouted “where is the ban?” when the timer reached 73 seconds. But his wish was soon granted because his stream became unavailable when the timer reached one minute and thirty-one seconds.

Ludwig later posted this on his Twitter account, claiming to have received the fastest ban on the platform.

The streamer has not yet received any harsh punishment due to the stunt that he carried out yesterday. All three of his YouTube channels posted new videos yesterday and it seems like the platform might sweep this under the rug.