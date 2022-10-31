The term ‘variety streamer’ gets thrown around a lot on Twitch. It describes a streamer who streams all kinds of different content rather than focusing on a specific game or category—and naturally, that includes everyone from Pokimane and Shroud to xQc.

But, there’s one variety streamer who has truly lived up to the title, based on statistics. It’s none other than Saqib “LIRIK” Ali Zahid, and he’s been flying under the radar.

Image via Twitch

LIRIK has been streaming on Twitch since 2011, and in that time, he’s streamed 2,068 different categories and games. It might be the most in the Amazon-owned platform’s history. What’s more, his variety streaming antics are still happening in the here and now.

LIRIK played more than one hundred games in Q3 2022.

In that time, he’s played 144 games and clocked up 9.8 million hours watched, with a peak of 38,500 concurrent viewers.

It makes him the most-watched variety streamer who played more than 100 different games in the three-month period. He also had 19,700 per stream in that time—more than the others combined.

The next closest was Bonjwa, a channel hosted by a group of German creators who host programs like a traditional TV channel, followed by GronkhTV and BlackUFA.

Image via StreamsCharts

It’s a niche category that isn’t populated by many streamers. But, it’s one LIRIK has totally dominated, cementing his place as the one true king of variety streamers on Twitch and across the various streaming platforms.

And considering he’s amassed three million followers throughout his career, regardless of what he’s playing, it’s clear the American star is doing something right.