Kyootbot banned on Twitch for third time this year and this time it’s for a strange reason

Speed dating streamer Kyootbot has been suspended from Twitch for the third time in 2022.

Kyootbot has been rapidly growing in popularity due to her unique content. During live broadcasts, Kyootbot will have viewers call in and attempt to woo her. The Just Chatting streamer often gets 6,000 viewers or more per stream, with people tuning in to watch her speed dates unfurl in real time.

Now, Kyootbot has been banned for the third time this year.

Why was Kyootbot banned?

Kyootbot has been banned from Twitch three times in 2022. The first time was in July for inappropriate attire, resulting in a 24-hour suspension.

Then, Kyootbot was banned again on Oct. 29. She explained that it was due to her bio having a link to “spicy content.” But when people clicked the link, it led to an image of jalapeno peppers. She explained the mix-up on Twitter, showing a screenshot of Twitch claiming her bio violated its Terms of Service.

i think i got banned because of my “spicy content” link on my page… which literally just leads to a screenshot of jalapeño peppers 🙁 pic.twitter.com/zjPPZ1Gspk — kyootbot 🥺💗 (@kyootbot) October 20, 2022

Now, Kyootbot has been banned for the third time, just a few days later. This time, she hasn’t come forward to explain what exactly happened.

Fans believe it was possibly due to a suggestive streaming title but it was no different from her previous titles. The title simply said GIRLS SPEED DATING VIEWERS. Others felt it was due to what Kyootbot was wearing once again.

So far, the reason is still a mystery.

Twitch never publicly states the reason behind a ban and Kyootbot has yet to discuss it further. It’s also unclear when she will return, with many speculating this ban will last longer than previous ones due to it being her third one in such a short period of time.