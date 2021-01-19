KomodoHype becomes the new PogChamp on Twitch

The lizard people are taking over Twitch today after the platform made its “KomodoHype” emote the face of PogChamp.

Following the removal of PogChamp earlier this month due to insensitive comments made by Ryan “Gootecks” Gutierrez, Twitch decided to keep things interesting by reinstating the emote with new faces.

Over the course of the past week and a half, Twitch has changed the face of PogChamp every 24 hours. Prior to today, Twitch was using that revolving door of rotating emotes as a way to promote various streamers on the platform.

While the idea was among the most popular for solving January’s PogChamp problem, some users weren’t interested in having new faces. A faction of Twitch users wanted PogChamp to be replaced by KomodoHype.

Screengrab via Twitch

With its mouth agape just like Gooteck’s PogChamp emote, KomodoHype had everything PogChamp had but with a larger mouth and some reptilian skin.

Following the removal of PogChamp, the use of KomodoHype on Twitch increased nearly tenfold. Statistics gathered by Twitchemotes.com show that KomodoHype was used more than one million times per day from Jan. 7 to 9 after being used less than 300,000 times a day in the months prior on average.

Since Twitch’s changes to PogChamp, KomodoHype has continued its uptick in usage, getting 438,000 to 644,225 uses daily.

Twitch hasn’t made any post suggesting that it’s going back on its promise to make PogChamp a different face every day. In fact, just yesterday, the platform promoted its daily PogChamp face change on social media.

Every day's a brand new chance to pog.



Check Chat to see the daily PogChamps throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/H5Ibm9JDYR — Twitch (@Twitch) January 18, 2021

Though the victory for KomodoHype will likely only last 24 hours, it puts the emote in impressive company that includes top Spanish-speaking streamer TheGrefg, who recently broke the platform’s record for concurrent viewers.