How to watch the Streamy Awards 2022

The Streamy Awards are set to celebrate content creators and influencers, as well as the iconic videos that have defined the past year.
This year marks the 12th annual Streamy Awards, composed of over 45 awards broken up into three categories: Streamy Awards, Streamy Social Good Awards, and the Streamy Brand Awards. The award show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and has all the most popular streamers nominated for a variety of categories, like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Variety Streamer, VTuber, Comedy, Animated, and Competitive Gamer. All of the categories and their nominees can be found here.
If you are looking to tune in to see the live results, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Streamy Awards.
When is the Streamy Awards?
The Streamy Awards will go live on Dec. 4. No time of day has been specified.
Where to watch the Streamy Awards
The Streamy Awards are filmed live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. This swanky location will be where all the nominees pile in for the coveted streaming show. But there is currently no way to purchase tickets to view the Streamy Awards in person.
If you want to tune in to watch the results come in live, you’ll have to stream it virtually. Right now, the Streamy Awards are exclusively streamed on YouTube.
The Streamy Awards will be streaming from the official Streamy Awards channel.
The Streamy Award nominees
Here are some of the most anticipated categories that will be announced live at the Streamy Awards, as well as the nominees.
Creator of the year
- Addison Rae
- Airrack
- Blogilates
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dream
- JiDion
- Logan Paul
- Mark Rober
- MrBallen
- MrBeast
Show of the year
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Good Mythical Morning
- Hot Ones • First We Feast
- I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
- In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
- RDCWorld
- Sidetalk
- Twitch Rivals
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents
Streamer of the year
- HasanAbi
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- Kyedae
- Ludwig
- Pokimane
- Quackity
- tarik
- Valkyrae
- xQc
Crossover
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Gordon Ramsay
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)
- Post Malone
Breakout creator
- BENOFTHEWEEK
- Kallmekris
- Kirsten Titus
- MrBallen
- Ryan Trahan
Breakout streamer
- Emiru
- IShowSpeed
- Kai Cenat
- kkatamina
- QTCinderella
Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
- H3 Podcast
- IMPAULSIVE
- MrBallen Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Scripted series
- Dhar Mann
- In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier
- Jack Pop
- NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers
- RDCWorld
Unscripted series
- Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
- Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
- I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla
- Sidetalk
- UNHhhh • WOWPresents