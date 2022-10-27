How to watch the Streamy Awards 2022

The Streamy Awards are set to celebrate content creators and influencers, as well as the iconic videos that have defined the past year.

This year marks the 12th annual Streamy Awards, composed of over 45 awards broken up into three categories: Streamy Awards, Streamy Social Good Awards, and the Streamy Brand Awards. The award show is produced by Dick Clark Productions and has all the most popular streamers nominated for a variety of categories, like Creator of the Year, Show of the Year, Variety Streamer, VTuber, Comedy, Animated, and Competitive Gamer. All of the categories and their nominees can be found here.

If you are looking to tune in to see the live results, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Streamy Awards.

When is the Streamy Awards?

The Streamy Awards will go live on Dec. 4. No time of day has been specified.

Where to watch the Streamy Awards

The Streamy Awards are filmed live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. This swanky location will be where all the nominees pile in for the coveted streaming show. But there is currently no way to purchase tickets to view the Streamy Awards in person.

If you want to tune in to watch the results come in live, you’ll have to stream it virtually. Right now, the Streamy Awards are exclusively streamed on YouTube.

The Streamy Awards will be streaming from the official Streamy Awards channel.

The Streamy Award nominees

Here are some of the most anticipated categories that will be announced live at the Streamy Awards, as well as the nominees.

Creator of the year

Addison Rae

Airrack

Blogilates

Charli D’Amelio

Dream

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mark Rober

MrBallen

MrBeast

Show of the year

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • AnthonyPadilla

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

RDCWorld

Sidetalk

Twitch Rivals

UNHhhh • WOWPresents

Streamer of the year

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Crossover

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Gordon Ramsay

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch (blondebrunetteredhead)

Post Malone

Breakout creator

BENOFTHEWEEK

Kallmekris

Kirsten Titus

MrBallen

Ryan Trahan

Breakout streamer

Emiru

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

kkatamina

QTCinderella

Podcast

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

MrBallen Podcast

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Scripted series

Dhar Mann

In Space with Markiplier • Markiplier

Jack Pop

NORMAL BRITISH SERIES • Brandon Rogers

RDCWorld

Unscripted series