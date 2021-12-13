How to get your Twitch 2021 year recap

Twitch yearly recaps are coming back, but you’ll want to make sure that you have the right settings on your account to get the message.

The platform sent out its yearly recap messages to both viewers and streamers for 2020. The emails detailed how much users watched Twitch, who they watched the most, and who they shared viewers with.

Emails for 2020 were distributed a couple of weeks into 2021. But based on a post Twitch made to Twitter today, it might behoove fans to prepare a little bit earlier this year.

You did a lot on Twitch this year, and we’ve got the recaps to prove it.



To make sure you get yours this week:

✔️ Go to your Twitch settings.

✔️ Check that you’re opted in to Twitch Marketing Emails

✔️ Get your recap and rejoice. pic.twitter.com/ROfIyKf12m — Twitch (@Twitch) December 13, 2021

In a tweet, the platform told users to make sure that they have the appropriate settings on their accounts so they don’t miss the email. To get this email, you’ll have to have marketing email notifications enabled on your account.

To do this, you’ll want to log in to Twitch and go to your settings and navigate to the “Notifications” tab, which is the fifth tab from the left at the top of the screen.

Once there, open up the “By Email” notification options. This will show you a plethora of notification options for your account that you can turn on and off, but the important one in this case will be the last one labeled “Marketing.”

If you see a purple check mark next to that section, you’re all set. Otherwise, click the button to the right of the “Marketing” label and you’re in business.