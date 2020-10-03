How to fish in World of Warcraft

Fishing is a secondary skill profession that can be learned by any player in World of Warcraft. It is fun, relaxing, and can earn you a penny or help you level cooking. You can sometimes catch luxurious items while fishing, including mounts, making it a rewarding activity.

Before you are able to fish, you need to find a trainer, which can easily be found across Azeroth in city hubs or near starting zones. You will have to pay several silvers to acquire this skill, however, so complete a couple of quests to earn some money. The skill will start at level one and you can max it out to 300 in the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor, while in other continents you can max it out to either 75 or 100 only.

Once you learn the Fishing skill, you’ll need to find a body of water, like a river, pond, lake, or even the ocean. Don’t forget to purchase a fishing pole from the trainer as well, because you won’t be able to fish with a sword.

Equip your fishing pole and use the new Fishing ability in your skillbook near the body of water. Your character will throw out the fishing pole and then it’ll be time to wait. Once fish will attach to your fishing hook, the bobber will move or splash.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

With the fish attached to your hook and the bobber moving, all you have to do is to click the bobber to catch your first fish.