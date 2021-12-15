How to download TikTok LIVE Studio

TikTok has added a new way for users to go live on its platform with easy-to-use streaming software called TikTok LIVE Studio.

Though TikTok is largely known as an outlet for viral videos on the internet, users can also stream live to the platform. Though it doesn’t have the same sort of position in the market that platforms like Twitch and YouTube do, this new software is a push by TikTok to encourage more live content.

Downloading TikTok LIVE Studio only takes a few minutes and it doesn’t even require you to restart your PC.

The first step in the process is to go to TikTok.com/Studio/Download.

There, you’ll see a large red button in the middle of the screen that says “Free download for Windows.” Based on the webpage’s current state, it appears as though the software is only available for Windows and can’t be downloaded to a phone or Apple OS.

Once you click the button to download, you should be notified once it’s complete. You may have to follow a couple of computer security prompts related to TikTok LIVE Studio having access to various parts of your computer, but that’s it.

After the download is done, it will be on your computer as an application called “TikTok LIVE Studio.” Its logo will be a red square with a white TikTok logo in the middle of it. Following some initial setup of the app, it will perform similar to any other broadcasting software you might be familiar with.