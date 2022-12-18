How much is a Universe worth on TikTok LIVE Studio?

It's the most expensive gift on the platform.

Image via TikTok

TikTok has quickly grown into one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet. Not only is the app leading the way for short, entertaining, portrait-oriented videos, but it’s also competing with Twitch and YouTube to be the top dog in the livestreaming space.

With TikTok LIVE Studio, the massively popular app has created a way for users to watch streams through their PC, bridging the gap between its mobile-only live section and fans that want access to TikTok livestreams without running through their phone’s battery.

Last year TikTok introduced a feature for its livestreaming section that allows viewers to give their favorite creators a plethora of distinct gifts. These gifts range from roses to sunglasses and can cost anywhere from less than a cent to hundreds of dollars. You can only purchase gifts with Coins, TikTok’s unique currency that starts at 65 Coins for $0.99.

But among the wide catalog of gifts, one stands head and shoulder above the rest as the most expensive you can purchase, a TikTok Universe. But just how much is a Universe worth?

How much is a TikTok Universe worth?

A TikTok Universe can only be purchased through TikTok’s “Gifts” section and it will cost you a whopping 34,999 Coins, which equates to roughly $500. A steep price for the most illustrious gift TikTok has to offer.

If you’re looking to purchase a gift for your favorite TikTok creator, you should be mindful that you can only give them to livestreamers with over 1,000 followers on the platform.