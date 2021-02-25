How to stream on Twitch from a Mac

It's easier than you might think.

With streaming on Twitch being more popular than ever, many people are looking to go live on the platform who may not have a traditional gaming PC setup to use.

Luckily for them, streaming on Twitch from an Apple Mac with iOS is just as simple as streaming from a PC.

The first step to streaming on Twitch will be to find a broadcasting software. Twitch has its own called Twitch Studio that’s available for both PC and Mac that you can use.

Additionally, you can use popular products like Streamlabs or Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Each software has its own setup, but they tend to be fairly straightforward. You’ll just need to make sure that your Twitch account is connected to whatever broadcasting software you’re using.

Meanwhile, if you’d rather not download any software, you can use a web browser and set up a stream using fast and simple directions on Lightstream Studio.

All-in-all, streaming on Twitch from a Mac isn’t all that different from streaming on a PC. You’ll go through all the same processes. The only difference is that you’ll want to make sure you’re downloading the Mac-compatible version of whatever software you’re using.

You’ll still want to do things like customize your channel, make sure you have an optimized setup, and, of course, look over the platform’s guidelines and terms of service.

If you’re looking to use a Mac laptop, Twitch says you’ll need to have at least a MacBook Pro 1.4GHz 8th Gen i5 128GB. If you take this route, Twitch recommends also getting a USB C Hub Adapter so that you can plug in USB interfaces and Ethernet cables.