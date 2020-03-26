How to Stream to Twitch

Are you a longtime Twitch viewer who’s always wondered what it’d be like to start streaming on the platform yourself? If so, there are certain basic steps you’ll need to follow to stream on Twitch using the software of your choice.

There are four key components you need to have the technical capacity to stream the content of your choice. They are:

A powerful enough computer

Good peripherals

Stable internet connection

Software to stream

The first thing is to check whether your machine, such as your computer or laptop, is powerful enough to stream. If it can run the content of your choice, such as a video game, on average settings, then the chances are good the machine is powerful enough to stream.

Next, make sure you have quality peripherals such as a headset to provide you with sound for your chosen content, a webcam, and a good microphone to be able to talk with your viewers. Those are the basic essentials of what you’ll need to stream on Twitch.

Once you know that you have the hardware ready to stream, it’s time to test whether you have a stable enough internet connection. Head over to speedtest.net and run the test. Your internet upload speed should be at least eight Mbps. The higher the upload speed, the better quality stream you can produce.

The last key ingredient to setting up a quality stream and going live for the first time is choosing a software to run the stream. Some of the most popular software includes OBS, Streamlabs OBS, and XSplit. For the purpose of this article, we’ll discuss how to stream using Streamlabs OBS.

After you’ve downloaded the software of your choice, or in this case Streamlabs OBS, open the software on your computer. Streamlabs OBS will ask you to sign in using a Twitch account, which is a great way to store scenes and settings from one computer to the next in case you want to stream away from home.

Check out this video series by JediJonPlays on how to set up your first scene in Streamlabs OBS:

Once you’ve finalized your stream setup, you’re ready to grab your stream key from your Twitch account. Head over to Twitch.tv, click on your portrait in the top right corner of the screen, click “Account Settings,” and then along the top select “Channel and Videos.” You’ll see a long, hidden sequence called “Primary Stream Key,” which you’ll want to copy and paste into Streamlabs OBS. In Streamlabs OBS, click the gear icon in the bottom left of the screen, select “Stream” from the menu on the left, and then “custom ingest” and paste your stream key where it asks for it.

Back where you got your stream key, you’ll want to select “Store past broadcasts” so that it saves VODs of your streams. Check out the rest of the functions, such as uploading a profile picture and a banner to really customize your channel.

Now, you’re ready to stream.

Before you hit that “go live” button, remember to reach Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service to make sure you’re following the rules. But most importantly, have fun.