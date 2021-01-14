How to cancel a subscription on Twitch

Subscribing to a streamer on Twitch is one of many ways you can show that person your support. It’s also the most common.

But you might not want to support that person indefinitely or you could decide to pull your support for a number of reasons. Here’s how to cancel that Twitch subscription so that $4.99 charge doesn’t hit your bank account.

Right now, you can’t cancel a subscription from an iPhone. They automatically expire after a month and you need to manually renew them. So, if you’re on an iPhone, you’re all set.

If you subscribed using an Android, you need to return to the device you subscribed on. Go to the channel you’ve subscribed to and press the big gray “Subscribed” button, then tap the gray “Cancel subscription” button.

On Mac or PC, simply be logged in to your Twitch account and go to twitch.tv/subscriptions. From there, click the little cog next to the subscription that you want to cancel and click “Don’t renew subscription.”

If you want to refund the subscription and have subscribed recently, you may be eligible for a refund.

And that’s it. Twitch is an ever-changing place and it helps to be able to remain flexible with your subscriptions and smart with your money.