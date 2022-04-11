How to buy Twitch gift cards

Being a streamer or content creator on the internet is not just about passion and entertaining fans. For some, it’s already their bread and butter, especially those who are beginning to gain more followers and subscribers.

And on Twitch, the platform’s streamers and content creators can gain monetary support in various ways. One of these includes donations from the fans and viewers who tune in to their favorite personalities on the platform while being entertained on the side.

Twitch Gift Cards are now available in Canada, the UK, and Australia. #TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/IvjroGoYk4 — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) April 11, 2022

With this, Twitch has introduced gift cards as one way for fans to support streamers. These cards can be used to give Bits to the creators. The gift cards can also be used to purchase Twitch subscriptions.

The digital gift cards come at different prices. The cheapest one costs $25 and other amounts include $50, $100, and $200. Physical gift cards, on the other hand, cost a minimum of $25. From there, you can customize the amount you want to put on the card.

So far, Twitch gift cards are offered in limited countries, such as Australia, the U.K., Canada, and the U.S, according to Amazon. You can purchase these gift cards through the digital or physical outlets of stores like Amazon, Target, GameStop, and Best Buy.

For more information on Twitch gift cards, you can visit the Twitch gift card FAQ page.