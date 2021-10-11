Tfue has been one of the most popular content creators on Twitch over the past three or more years after bursting onto the scene with the Fortnite boom.

Gaining much of his popularity from early competitions for the battle royale in the spring of 2018, he set himself up to the platform’s most-watched personality the following year. And in 2020, he was the 13th most-watched creator with more than 52 million hours watched, according to SullyGnome.

So it’s no surprise that when streamer payouts from the platform were leaked this past week, Tfue was among the most paid over the past 26 months.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

From August 2019 to October 2021, Tfue purportedly received a payout of $5,847,541 from Twitch. That figure was enough for fourth place on the platform over that time period behind Summit1g, xQc, and CriticalRole.

The leaked payouts only include money from subscriptions, bits, and advertisement revenue, however. It doesn’t include any direct donations, sponsorship deals, or other means of income that Tfue may have had in that time period.

Tfue is one of just five people to make more than $5 million on the list. Outside of the five people to make more than $5 million, no one else had a payout over $3.3 million.

A large portion of that revenue comes from subscribers, which Tfue has 8,205 of right now. But he has an all-time high of 69,586, according to Twitch Tracker. Much of Tfue’s highest sub counts came in 2019 while he was the most-watched personality on the platform.