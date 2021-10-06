An anonymous hacker leaked 125 GB of confidential Twitch data to the online bulletin board 4chan earlier today. Included in this breach was Twitch’s source code, AWS information, data for a yet-to-be-released Steam competitor, Twitch client data, comment history, creator payout information, and more. Twitch has confirmed that the breach is real.

The contents of the breach surprised some Twitch viewers, who learned just how much their favorite streamers were making on the platform. So how much does xQc make on Twitch?

The former Overwatch League pro averages around 55,000 concurrent viewers per livestream and has 70,781 current active Twitch subscribers, according to Twitch Tracker.

Given his current subscriber count of 70,781, xQc is making, at the absolute minimum, an average of $176,952 a month just from Twitch subs alone. But this number is actually much higher since this assumes all of his subs are tier one. Multiply that by 12 months in a year and xQc is making a minimum of $2.1 million per year just from Twitch subscribers. And this doesn’t include higher-tier subs or xQc’s bits, donations, and Twitch ad revenue, which significantly add on to this number.

Screengrab via KnowSomething

The Twitch leak alleges that xQc’s total payout from August 2019 until October 2021 is nearly $8.5 million. This means he’s actually making an average of at least $4.2 million per year, not including his other sources of revenue besides Twitch, such as YouTube and sponsorships. Many streamers like xQc are also able to negotiate extra income as a part of their exclusivity deals with Twitch, so it’s likely this number is actually much higher.