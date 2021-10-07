Summit1g is one of Twitch’s old guard when it comes to the platform’s most popular streamers.

As the most-watched content creator on the platform in 2017, the man notorious for angrily punching his monitor on stream is also known for his ability to give a variety of titles a huge boost in viewership, like Grand Theft Auto and Sea of Thieves.

So it makes sense that when Twitch streamer payouts were leaked this week, Summit1g was among the purportedly most paid.

Screengrab via KnowSomething





Over the past 26 months, the leak reported that Summit’s channel has earned $5,847,541. That figure makes him the third-most paid on the platform during that time, behind xQc and CriticalRole.

That purported figure only represents profit paid to Summit for subscriptions, bits, and advertisements. It does not include any merchandise sales, direct donations, or sponsorship deals he’s had.

Right now, Summit1g has 38,395 subscribers on the platform, according to Twitch Tracker. His all-time high is 94,941, which came during the beta for VALORANT, which included a Twitch drop event that attracted record viewership to his channel.

In the past year, Summit has posted an impressive 3,507 hours of stream time with nearly 93 million hours watched, good for fifth most on the platform in the past 365 days, according to SullyGnome.