Here is E3 2021’s full schedule

E3 2021 is right around the corner and now we have a schedule so we know a little about what to expect. There are tons of video games that consumers are dying to play or get a scrap of new information on and this schedule will help those eager consumers manage their time well.

E3 will begin on June 12 and run until June 15. The hosts of the event will be familiar to esports fans: Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez, Jacki Jing, and Greg Miller.

Here’s the schedule for E3 2021.

June 12

June 12’s day will commence with a pre-show beginning at 12pm CT. After that, Ubisoft and Gearbox are up. While not much is known about what Gearbox will announce or reveal, Ubisoft is expected to make some form of announcement regarding the tentatively titled Rainbow Six Quarantine.

June 13

June 13 will be significantly bigger than the day before. The pre-show will begin at 10:45am CT, and after it, Microsoft/Bethesda, Square Enix, The PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Warner Bros. Games, and 24 Entertainment are up. If there’s no Halo Infinite news that day, it’ll be a crying shame.

June 14

The pre-show for June 14 will begin at 10am CT. Take-Two, Mythical Games, Freedom Games, Razer, Capcom, Verizon, Intellivision, and VENN will be presenting on this day.

June 15

Capping off the event will be the June 15 reveals. While there are fewer presentations scheduled, this is Nintendo day, so it’ll be full of excitement for fans. The pre-show begins at 10am CT and Bandai Namco, Yooreka Games, and GameSpot will be presenting alongside Nintendo.