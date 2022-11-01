Hasan rules out moving from Twitch to YouTube, says he only has one reason for not swapping

He listed all the reasons why he wants to stay.

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker might have started his career on YouTube, but he has no intentions of going back—and he claims it’s because Twitch offers his fans a better experience.

“Is there no chance I will go to YouTube? No, man. No. There is no chance I will go to YouTube,” he said to viewers during his stream on Oct. 31.

“YouTube’s community functionality is not there yet. You dumb motherfuckers don’t understand it. Like, it is worse for you overall. It is a worse experience for you overall. I would go, but it is worse for you overall.”

Screengrab via Hasan on Twitch

The political commentator turned streamer explained that, in his view, everything from the moderation to the chat culture is worse on YouTube than it is on Twitch, which hurts the viewer experience.

“There’s no fucking actual sense of community overall,” he added. “There’s nothing there at this time. If YouTube’s chat culture was better, then I would experiment. Then I would do it.”

At this stage, however, YouTube just simply isn’t there yet.

It’s a sentiment that Ludwig, who switched platforms in Nov. 2021, shares.

The popular variety streamer said YouTube is a “noticeably worse experience in some aspects.” He advised streamers not to switch unless they receive a massive bag to entice them, but believes the Google-owned platform will overtake Twitch as the top dog in due time.

Hasan might reconsider his stance once that happens, but until then, he’s happy where he is—and he thinks his fans will be happier there too, even if they’re “oblivious” to the perks of being there.

Meanwhile, Trainwreck is on the verge of launching his own platform, too. But given the bad blood between him and Hasan, it’s probably the least likely destination in the platform wars that Hasan would ever end up on.