H3H3 returns to Twitch, shares thoughts on platform’s gambling streams

"I personally find this to be really, really messed up."

The creators of one of YouTube’s most successful channels, H3H3Productions, Ethan Klein, returned to Twitch today for the first time in around three years.

During his first stream back, Klein had plenty to say, quickly sharing his take on the platforms gambling content. After bringing up the Twitch front page, the streamer navigated to the slots section to see Trainwrecks had more than 25,000 viewers. Claiming to have heard of Train before, Ethan expressed some criticism.

“So this guy just gambles all day,” Ethan said. “I personally find this to be really, really messed up dude. Let’s see what he’s up to right now, Let’s watch Trainwrecks get kids hooked to gambling.”

After realizing that Train was streaming Rust instead of Slots as his stream stated, Ethan continued airing his opinion on Twitch’s gambling problem, questioning why fans were interested in watching the content at all.

“How is this even entertaining?” Ethan asked. “A dude playing Slots. Hello, if you go to Vegas, this is what grandmas do for entertainment. This is what my grandma up until her death would go to the casino and bet one penny and click a button all day, and y’all are watching this? I don’t get it.”

Super excited to announce our new project H3TV – going live NOW!https://t.co/3XSUEgx9Xo pic.twitter.com/HHOonnXDNz — The H3 Podcast (@theh3podcast) July 19, 2021

During the stream, Ethan came together with some of Twitch’s biggest streamers, including Mizkif, Hassan, and Alinity, holding an audience of more than 15,000 for the majority of his stream.

With today being its inaugural stream, H3 TV is planned to be a daily occurrence, according to Klein.