Good news for TwitchCon attendees as Paris organizers address protest concerns

It looks like TwitchCon will still be taking place this year, with the organizers confirming ongoing protests in France will have “no anticipated impact on TwitchCon Paris.”

In an email sent by the TwitchCon Team on July 2, the organizers assured people the convention wouldn’t be canceled because the epicenter of the protests was far from the convention venue. The team said they’re closely monitoring what’s happening around Paris to ensure the safety and security of the staff and community.

France has been experiencing large-scale protests in the wake of reports a teenage boy was shot dead by police during a traffic stop. The current protests have been happening around Bezons, Asnières-sur-Seine, and neighboring cities. While these places are quite close to Paris, the protests have been far from the “Periphique” ring where most of the main tourist attractions and accommodations are. The central areas of Paris have reportedly been totally unaffected by the protests.

TwitchCon is a biannual convention in Europe and North America. It’s a prime spot for creators to interact with their audience with panels and meet and greets. It’s also a chance for different content creators to network with each other, plan collaborations, or just have fun. This year’s TwitchCon Europe is set to take place in Paris on July 8 and 9.

The nights have been violent in France for the past few days, and the grandmother of the killed teenager has urged protests to stop. Tensions between the protesters and the French police remain high,and President Macron is slated to meet with parliament to address the ongoing clashes.

