GDQ’s all-women speedrunning event, Fleet Fatales, kicks off on Nov. 15

Games Done Quick’s all-women speedrunning community Frame Fatales is hosting its second event this weekend on Twitch, titled Fleet Fatales.

From Nov. 15 to 21, a cast of more than 40 speedrunners will stream to support the Malala Fund, a non-profit that helps ensure girls have a right to 12 years of free, safe, and quality education.

Frame Fatales as a community was launched in 2019 as a way to showcase women in speedrunning, specifically through GDQ’s Hotfix programming. This is the second charity event that the group is doing, with the last event, Frost Fatales in February, raising more than $54,000 for the Malala Fund.

Overall, GDQ and its partnered programming have raised more than $28 million for different charities around the world, including the most recent Summer GDQ raising $2.3 million for Doctors Without Borders with all of the streamers broadcasting from home due to COVID-19.

As always, viewers can donate directly to the charity throughout the duration of the event through the GDQ viewing page. All of the money earned from Fleet Fatales’ donations will go directly to the Malala Fund.

You can find a full schedule for Fleet Fatales on the official GDQ website along with all of the streamers who will be a part of the event. The broadcast will be hosted on the official GDQ Twitch channel starting at 3pm CT on Nov. 15.