Every celebrity Kai Cenat has streamed with so far

Kai Cenat, a dominant force in the streaming world, has not only made a name for himself through gaming but also by collaborating with some of the biggest celebrities on the planet. He’s become a household name in media thanks to his unique ability to create entertaining content.

In this guide, we’ll explore the celebrities whose appearances on Kai’s streams have boosted his viewership and left an indelible mark on his career.

Celebrities Kai Cenat has streamed with so far

10) Blueface and Chrisean Rock

Blueface, the rapper behind the hit “Thotiana,” was one of the first big names to collaborate with Kai. However, it was his then-fiancée, Chrisean Rock, who truly stole the show.

Known for her over-the-top and nonchalant behavior, Chrisean made headlines by putting a hole through Kai’s wall with a chair, creating viral moments and a plethora of funny memes. Her antics brought significant buzz to the streaming realm and showcased Kai’s ability to handle unpredictable live content.

9) 21 Savage and Drake

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, known for his platinum tracks, was another major celebrity to feature on Kai’s stream. In November 2022, 21 Savage visited the kai, where they chilled, smoked, and played NBA 2K.

During the stream, Drake surprised them with a call, expressing his fandom for Kai and even placing a $121,000 bet on 21 Savage. Despite Kai’s confidence, 21 Savage emerged victorious, creating a memorable and entertaining stream.

8) Lil Yachty

In April 2023, Lil Yachty joined Kai for an extensive four-hour stream. Yachty shared intriguing details about his celebrity lifestyle, revealing his unique diet of only pizza and avoiding fruits and organic foods.

The stream was a certified success, with Yachty rating viewers’ Instagram pictures and playing unreleased music while offering fans a glimpse of what’s next in his career. Yachty’s fun personality made this one of Kai’s most entertaining streams to date.

7) Lil Baby

In October 2022, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby, known for his versatile rapping skills and tough personality, joined Kai at the AMP house. The stream, though short, was filled with hilarious moments, including Lil Baby showing off his jewelry and Kai’s playful offer of $100,000 in fake bills.

This collaboration gave fans some of the funniest clips, highlighting Lil Baby’s comedic side.

6) Nicki Minaj

The queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, appeared on Kai’s stream in December 2023 to promote her album Pink Friday 2. The stream was filled with memorable moments, including Nicki scolding Kai for inappropriate comments while checking her out and Kai offering her a CapriSun juice instead of a drink.

Nicki’s iconic pink chair and her dynamic presence made this stream a delightful experience.

5) G Herbo

G Herbo, along with his son, joined Kai’s stream, showcasing a different side of the rapper. During the stream, Herbo was hypnotized by a magician, discussed working with Juice WRLD, and even freestyled with his son. The stream received positive feedback, revealing the funnier and more personal side of G Herbo.

4) NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa, the creator of the hit “Shotta Flow,” has appeared on Kai’s stream several times. One of his most memorable appearances was during an all-night livestream with Cornstars where he humorously asked awkward questions to the porn stars and performed some unconventional dancing.

Later, NLE Choppa joined another livestream where Kai and the AMP members spent seven days in a makeshift prison cell. This livestream was a huge success, featuring cameos from celebrities like Druski.

3) Ice Spice

Following her breakthrough hit “Munch,” Ice Spice appeared on Kai’s stream to promote her next song.

This stream became Kai’s most popular at the time and captured a bunch of hilarious moments. Kai, dressed in a Nike Tech suit, tried to rizz up Ice Spice but got seemingly rejected, and even taught Ice how to perform the sturdy dance move. The chemistry and fun interactions made this stream a significant highlight in Kai’s career.

2) Tyla

American model and singer Tyla was another guest to feature on Kai’s livestream in March 2024. The stream was fun and had some interesting interactions between the two stars.

Kai even tried to ask out Tyla on a date, but was rejected and friend-zoned which led to the chat start making memes and mocking Kai. Later on, Kai showed Tyla how to perform the water dance move before ending the Twitch stream on a good note.

1) Kevin Hart and Druski

The renowned comedian and Hollywood actor Kevin Hart decided to join Kai Cenat for a stream, creating one of the most hilarious moments in streaming history.

In May 2024, Hart made a surprise appearance on Kai’s stream. From learning how the streaming world operates to calling out the rapper T-Pain for being a “cheapass” for not donating more than a fan, this collaboration was an absolute success. Following Kai’s Elden Ring run, this stream was a refreshing hit.

Cosmos of comedians. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kia Cenat (Twitch)

Kevin Hart returned on June 10, this time with social media star Druski, for another unforgettable stream. This session shattered Kai’s own viewership record with over 720,000 live viewers watching the comedy take control.

The stream was pure comedic gold, from Kevin breaking Kai’s chair to sleeping on an inflatable bed infested with bed bugs, hosting a small “Coulda Been Records” audition in Kai’s room, and even speaking with Lebron James on Facetime. This stream was undoubtedly one for the books, solidifying Kai’s status as a top-tier entertainer.

Other celebrities Kai has collaborated with

While the list includes most of the more popular celebrities in the industry streaming with Kai, he has also collaborated with other big-time names for additional content like rapper Polo G for a mukbang and Lil Uzi Vert for the “Just Wanna Rock” music video.

Biggest to ever do it. Screenshot via Kai Cenat on Twitch

Kai also has linked up with other Streamers such as Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and even the Sidemen from the United Kingdom. From battling against the Sidemen in a charity soccer match to finding the perfect match in 20v1, Kai Cenat has done it all and truly deserves everything he gets. In my books, Kai Cenat definitely takes the top spot for changing the norms of streaming.

