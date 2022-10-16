Erobb’s Twitch ban finally ends after lasting longer than anticipated

Erobb’s Twitch ban has been quite the journey, but it looks like it has finally come to a conclusion—for now. After a month and seven days, Twitch reportedly reinstated Erobb’s channel, according to StreamerBans.

The streamer originally addressed his ban a few days after it was doled out on Sept. 12, and he claimed that his suspension was set for 30 days, adding that the punishment was for “threatening to beat up” someone at TwitchCon.

Twitch does not comment on specific creator bans making it difficult to get any information on the ban unless it’s from Erobb himself.

His girlfriend Brittany “Britt” Alexander said the original ban on Erobb was indefinite during an appearance on Nick “NMP” Polom’s Twitch channel. According to Britt, Erobb had to appeal the suspension to reduce it to 30 days.

Following the announcement of his suspension, many creators took to social media and their streamers, many of whom are friends of Erobb, to express their frustration with his punishment.

We can’t know for sure why Erobb’s suspension lasted a month and a week instead of just a month, like he originally suggested it would be, but his friend Zoil earlier this month said on his stream that Erobb’s suspension was extended for ban evasion. According to Zoil, Erobb was participating in Zoil’s stream using an alternate account, considered an attempt to dodge a ban.