‘How tone-deaf is Twitch’: Nick Polom criticizes platform following Erobb ban

Erobb revealed yesterday that he was banned from Twitch for 30 days after he told a viewer that he would fight them at TwitchCon, and Nick Polom didn’t hold back this morning when he had a chance to give his thoughts on the incident.

“Can you believe Erobb got 30 days for that?” he said. “How tone-deaf is Twitch moderation? Jesus Christ.”

Veiled threats of in-person violence are such a common occurrence in gaming that they are often delivered and interpreted as jokes between streamers and their viewers. Erobb was not given any benefit of the doubt regarding his incident, however.

Polom brought up the topic after reading some trash talk from a fan in chat. Saying that he’s “getting pretty strong,” NMP began to insinuate he might beat the person up, but at the last second, he deflected by saying, “You keep talking, I might do some push-ups.”

With Polom forced to deal with some rude chatters, Cyr came onto the stream to defend his fellow One True King (OTK) member.

“I’ll fight you in a video game,” Cyr said. “What’s it that [Erobb] said?”

Polom replied saying that Erobb mentioned “something about curb stomping” during the incident that got him banned. Erobb did not disclose exactly what he said that got him banned, just that he threatened to “beat up a viewer” at TwitchCon. Twitch does not comment on specific channel bans.

30 days for a joke.



7 for sex



0 for view botting for years no one noticing getting in the top 100 on twitch and becoming an owner of the best streaming org in the world.



Life really isn’t fair is it? — Nicky Polom (@nmplol) September 12, 2022

Polom was also among a group of streamers who responded to Erobb’s ban by suggesting that it was an unfair use of discipline. In his reply on Twitter, he downplayed the perceived threat by calling it a “joke.”