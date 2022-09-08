Erobb gets hit with Twitch ban: Will he miss out on final day of Sh*t Camp?

Erobb was hit with his first suspension on Twitch this morning. And while there’s no good time to be banned, today might be among the worst times.

Participating in Shit Camp, Erobb has regularly been a part of collaborative streaming efforts over the course of this week that include an abundance of high-profile content creators.

But due to the ban rules on Twitch, he will not be allowed to make appearances on other Twitch streams while suspended. Doing so would be perceived as him subverting the suspension. This could not only get him in trouble, but it could also lead to potential discipline on other streamers involved in his attempts at skirting the rules.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the ban. Erobb’s only Shit Camp stream came during the first full day. During a fishing stream, he seemingly lost his phone in a lake after he and Zoil tipped a boat that they were in together, but some are skeptical that he didn’t actually lose his phone and it was just for show.

Erobb’s ban could potentially stem from activity he did on other channels throughout the course of Shit Camp. He has appeared on a number of channels over the past two days, including that of Maya, Hasan, Rich Campbell, Cyr, and AustinShow.

Erobb’s ban only prevents him from being included in Twitch content. Today, the final day of Shit Camp, has five activities on the docket with four of them being on Twitch channels. One of the activities, paintball, will be on Myth’s YouTube channel. So expect to see him there. Perhaps he’ll have a chance to explain the ban while he’s on the other platform.

With Erobb’s ban coming so early in the day, he has not yet addressed the issue on social media. This article will be updated whenever he has an opportunity to comment.