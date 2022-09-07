The first day of Shit Camp is going about as well as its name would suggest for Erobb.

During his designated streaming time, which was a fishing session by the lake, he and Zoil struggled to keep a boat right-side up, leading to the two getting tipped over into the water.

While the boat flipping might seem innocent and humorous, once the two were out of the water, Erobb noticed that he was missing something. His phone, which he had mistakenly had with him, had sunk to the bottom of the lake.

Thinking on his feet, the streamer thought he might be able to recover it by tracking it with the Find My app. His intention was to get a basic idea of where in the lake the phone could be so that he could dive and get it.

However, the near impossible misfortune continued as Erobb found out tracking his phone required two-factor authentication—using the phone at the bottom of the lake.

“I need a two-factor to log in to find my iPhone?” he said. “What is that? That makes no sense. … I didn’t set it up like that. That is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Despite Erobb’s grim circumstances, Zoil and Maya couldn’t help but laugh at the silliness of the situation. Meanwhile, Britt read aloud Erobb’s login attempt, which stated: “A text message has been sent to your phone.”

However, according to Adept, the mishap might have been scripted.

“Do you know Erobb didn’t even have his phone?” she said to Kaceytron soon after on-stream. “He did not. I just saw him on it and he and Britt were laughing.”

Kaceytron asked if that means it was staged, and Adept doubled down. “It was some fake little throwaway. He had the whole thing planned. I swear to god,” she said. “He brought a phone just literally to be fake!”

They brushed it off as “scripted drama” and added at least all of the drama they’ve experienced throughout their careers has been real, for better and for worse.