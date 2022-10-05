Was Erobb really hit with an indefinite suspension on Twitch?

Erobb was hit with a ban on Twitch during Shit Camp at the beginning of September. Since then, details have slowly come from him and those close to him regarding the platform’s discipline.

The first time the gamer addressed the ban was on Sept. 12, four days after Twitch initially took action against his channel, and his girlfriend revealed on Nick Polom’s stream why that might have been the case.

In his post to Twitter, Erobb claimed that his suspension from the platform would be 30 days, and he said that the punishment came for “threatening to beat up a viewer” at TwitchCon, which begins this weekend.

Was banned for threatening to beat up a viewer at twitch con — Eric (@Erobb221) September 12, 2022

Speaking with Polom and Malena, his girlfriend and fellow streamer Brittney “Britt” Alexander said that Erobb was initially hit with far more than just a 30-day suspension. Explaining that Erobb is “so excited to get back,” Britt answered a couple of questions from Polom’s inquisitive mind.

“Did he appeal his ban or not?” he said.

Answering Polom in a straightforward manner, Britt said that initially, the suspension was indefinite, and Erobb appealed to get it down to just 30 days. The news left NMP with his mouth agape.

“It was indefinite at first, when people are getting fucked on this platform?” he said.

There isn’t much reason to doubt Britt’s claims, but it’s worth noting that Twitch doesn’t comment on specific disciplinary actions it takes with individual streamers. This makes it difficult to know for certain any details regarding Erobb’s ban. Anything that the public gets to know about Erobb’s issues with Twitch comes from him and his camp, which can be biased.

That isn’t to say we shouldn’t believe Britt or Erobb, but instead, we should be mindful of where our information is coming from more generally when it comes to Twitch bans and suspensions.