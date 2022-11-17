Emiru claims multiple Twitch stars joked about ‘grooming’ her when she was in high school

One True King streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk dropped a bombshell claim that multiple Twitch stars, all of which she described as “big male streamers,” joked about grooming her when she first started streaming—a time when she was 17 years old and still a student in high school.

“There’s some shit that happened to me that would not fucking fly now at all. Like, people would be fucking canceled if it happened now,” she said during an episode of the Noodle Shop podcast.

“There were multiple big male streamers that found me. They were way older than me. Like, five to ten years older than me,” she explained. “They would make jokes about grooming me and picking me up from school. School bus and prom jokes.”

Screengrab via Emiru on Twitch

Emiru didn’t name-drop them. But, she described them as “some of the biggest on the platform at the time,” and said nobody in the community cared enough to do anything about it.

Instead, she said most fans and viewers turned on her—as if she was the one in the wrong.

“People would call me a slut and be like ‘Oh, you’re a clout chaser,’ even though I never contacted them and never hung out with them when they asked me to,” she said. “And they knew that I was in high school!”

In addition to being a victim of tasteless grooming antics, the 24-year-old star has been subject to other distressing circumstances in her personal life multiple times throughout her streaming career.

She was forced to leave her home and move interstate due to a stalker in 2021, and needed to take an unplanned hiatus a year later to deal with the mental and legal issues it caused.

But things have been on the up and up since that saga ended, which she described as a “big weight off her chest.” She hit one million followers on Twitch, cementing her place as one of the biggest stars on the Amazon-owned platform, and became the star of OTK’s 24/7 lo-fi music stream.

Now her voice can reach the masses, she may reveal the culprits, one day.