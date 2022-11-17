Black Steel Bourbon’s lone product on launch day was admittedly advertised as a “very limited-release,” but fans might not have realized how limited it truly would be.

Dr Disrespect’s new Bourbon brand sold out its first product in just a matter of hours today even though it could only be delivered to 30 of the contiguous United States.

The 93-proof whiskey is a small batch Kentucky bourbon created by the Two-Time himself with help from Master Distiller Marianne Eaves. The advertised flavor profile of the drink is green apple, cinnamon, charred wood, vanilla bean, citrus, and of course, winning.

Black Steel Bourbon’s price differed depending on where consumers wanted it sent. The prices seemed to range from around $60-70, and surely there will be some people that try to sell it on a secondary market for much more considering how quickly it sold out.

According to Disrespect on Twitter, demand for the liquor was so high that it was causing problems with the Black Steel website.

“You guys are crashing the website,” he said. “That’s your fault. Knock it off.”

While the bourbon is already sold out, there could be more in stock in the near future. Doc and the company did not specify when more would be available, but on the Buy Now page of the website, fans of the Two-Time and whiskey, in general, can sign up to get an email the next time Black Steel Bourbon becomes available.

Announcing they had officially sold out, Black Steel Bourbon did not disclose how many bottles it had sold.

“As avid Bourbon connoisseurs, Black Steel has been a passion project of ours for many years,” Disrespect wrote on the Black Steel Twitter account. “Launch day was a success. The taste of victory has just begun.”