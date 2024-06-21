Dr Disrespect’s ‘dyed mustache’ joke is streaming at its funniest

During one of his recent Elden Ring livestreams, Dr Disrespect’s quick-fire and seemingly off-the-cuff joke about his dyed mustache had the chat rolling on the floor laughing.

Recommended Videos

The renowned YouTube gamer went live to showcase the latest Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. At the beginning of the June broadcast, one viewer quipped, “Hey Doc, do you dye your mustache?” The Doc, flashing his trademark smirk, read the comment aloud and smoothly retorted, “Ah, the first comment of the day, huh?” He then theatrically raised his hands, revealing faint black stains, nodding playfully as if to confirm the speculation. “Easy now, nobody’s dyeing anything here,” the two-time added with a sly grin.

Now hold on. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Dr Disrespect

While everyone knows Doc’s aging like fine wine, the chat exploded with laughter, generating a bunch of witty remarks and tongue-in-cheek comments.

One viewer humorously replied, “That’s not just any mustache; it’s a performance-enhancing lip mullet. Perfect balance, precision, domination.” Another said, “That’s the dried blood of his fallen enemy combatants. Not dye fellas.” My favorite response of the bunch was,” If Doc dyes his mustache, then Timmy dyes his hair.”

Dr Disrespect is no stranger to handling tricky situations on stream, often delivering sharp comebacks to fan interactions. In one instance, a viewer donated and jokingly asked Doc to remove his wig. Without missing a beat, Doc replied, “Why don’t you take your braces off? You’d still look ugly.”

Another viewer sought job interview advice, to which Doc humorously advised, “Stop wearing suspenders, they won’t make you look sophisticated… trust me.”

Dr Disrespect’s infectious humor throughout his streams makes watching quite worthwhile. While his daring encounters with Elden Ring‘s bosses provided thrilling later on, it was his quick mustache joke that set the stage for the wild ride.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy