DisguisedToast looks to field 5 esports teams among big plans for DSG in 2024

Over the past year, popular content creator DisguisedToast has built a new org in the realm of esports with his self-titled team, Disguised. And with 2023 coming to a close, the 31-year-old content creator is planning some big moves for next year, including five new teams in 2024.

In a new video posted today, DisguisedToast explained that DSG is planning to compete in five esports titles next year, including Apex Legends, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, VALORANT, and an unnamed fighting game. According to the streamer, there will be a massive upcoming announcement around DSG’s plans for VALORANT, while the team is looking to sign at least one FGC player.

“I want to create this idea that esports should be a passion thing first and a financial thing second,” Toast said. “I think in the last few years, the priority wasn’t like that [and] it was switched around. People love esports because, at the end of the day, it’s a bunch of friends playing video games together, trying to be the best in the world.”

Toast also light-heartedly mentioned some financial figures involving DSG. Unlike other teams, Toast has been very transparent with his esports spending over the last year, even revealing he’ll likely spend almost $1 million through 2023 alone on the org.

He has, however, continued to fuel the passions of various players in several scenes and helped DSG become one of the most beloved teams in the industry. To help curb some of the expenditures, the team has undergone a small change in branding, while also opening up a merch store with some well-designed, minimalist pieces for fans to buy in support of the team as they continue to grow.