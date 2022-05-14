Creator Clash: Scores, standings, and live results

The first ever Creator Clash held in Tampa Bay, Florida will see eighteen influencers in their first ever boxing matches. Hosted on the University of South Florida’s main campus, all proceeds from the sold out event are set to go to the American Heart Association and Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Online tickets for the event can still be purchased on Creator Clash’s website, and viewers can watch the event in its entirety up to 48 hours after it has concluded.

Created and lead by the popular YouTuber iDubbbz, all eighteen fighters have trained with boxing professionals for the past six to eight months leading up to the fight. With content creators spanning platforms like YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and more, the event boasts one of the most unique fight cards in influencer boxing history.

Along with featuring two professional boxing matches, Creator Clash will see nine matches between influencer fighters. Below are the upcoming matches:

Dad vs. Matt Watson

Ryan MaGee vs. Alex Ernst

Internet Comment Etiquette vs. DJ Welch

Yodeling Haley vs. Justaminx

I Did A Thing vs. TheOdd1sOut

Michael Reeves vs. Graham Stephan

Hundar vs. AB from the H3 Podcast

Harley (Epic Meal Time) vs. Arin Hanson

iDubbbz vs. Dr.Mike

Creator Clash live results

