Cloakzy adds iBUYPOWER as PC sponsor

Professional battle royale player Cloakzy has been stepping up his streaming game lately, and now the former FaZe Clan Fortnite player announced that he’s inked a deal with PC maker iBUYPOWER.

iBUYPOWER announced the deal early today, and Cloak has since retweeted the post and added a few comments of his own. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but iBUYPOWER already has a special content creator page dedicated to Cloak with a special customizable rig that can be purchased called “Cloakzy’s iBUYPOWER PC.”

Among the base features of the computer are a i9-9900 Processor from Intel and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. If you’re strapped for cash, you might want to downgrade some of the items in the rig though because it comes out to a hefty subtotal of $2,670.

HEY GUYS CHECK OUT MY NEW PC SPONSOR <3 Excited to be working with the @iBUYPOWER team #iBPFAM https://t.co/KsZ471mwQC — cloakzy (@cloakzy) June 10, 2020

Cloakzy spent his stream today with an iBUYPOWER logo visible on his stream. The only other endorsement he has on his stream page is for food delivery service Postmates.

Cloakzy’s rise in popularity started when he and his Fortnite duos partner Tfue steamrolled competition in the youth of the title’s time as an esport in 2018. While he’s no longer with FaZe Clan, he still streams and plays games competitively. And although he doesn’t have the streaming credentials of some of his peers, like Tfue or TimTheTatman, his skill as a shooter isn’t something that can be disputed.

This year his primary game has been Call of Duty: Warzone on stream. With 459 hours streamed, Cloak has racked up 3.89 million hours watched on the title. Fortnite is his second most-watched game with 165 hours of airtime and 784,895 hours watched, according to sullygnome.com.