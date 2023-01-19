Casmirio’s FIFA World Cup 2022 streams helped him crack into Twitch’s top 10 for the first time

Last year was a massive one for Brazilian Twitch star Casmirio. Things started off well in January 2022 when he peaked at over 540,000 viewers while streaming the premier of the Neymar: The Perfect Chaos documentary.

As the overlap between his streams and soccer content grew, so did his momentum. By the time September rolled around, he was the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch. There was one hiccup: Twitch mistakenly banned him in October. The platform thought he was streaming a soccer match illegally but overturned the decision once it realized he had the rights to it.

Casmirio really kicked things up a notch after that suspension. He acquired the rights to stream all of the games played by the Brazilian national team at the FIFA World Cup 2022. And because of that, he became the second most-watched streamer in December—marking the first time he’s broken into the top 10.

Image via Rainmaker.gg and StreamElements

Casmirio accrued around eight million hours watched throughout the course of those months, with a peak of 350,000 viewers and an average of 40,000, according to data from Rainmaker.gg, the analytics partner of StreamElements. He also broke the all-time peak livestreaming record on YouTube at the same time.

The only streamer above him was xQc, who—as always—dominated the charts with a whopping 12 million hours watched. Still, the fact Casmirio was able to come close speaks volumes.

Now, the foundation has been laid. There’s a good chance Casmirio will stream more soccer matches and tournaments, which will keep his momentum chugging along into 2023. Perhaps in time, he might actually be able to knock xQc off the throne, at least for a month.