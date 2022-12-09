Casimiro breaks YouTube Live streaming viewership record during FIFA World Cup

Brazilian streamer Casimiro Miguel Viera de Silva Ferreira, known as Casimiro or Caze to fans, has set a YouTube Live world record.

Caze was broadcasting the FIFA World Cup on Dec. 9 when he reached the world record for peak viewership on YouTube. During the Brazil vs. Croatia match in the quarterfinals, Casimiro had 6.5 million peak viewers, a record for YouTube.

According to Stream Charts, the previous holder of that viewership record was SaceX, which reached 4 million peak viewers during the Crew Demo-2 stream.

Image via Stream Charts

How Casimiro broke YouTube viewership records

Casimiro’s YouTube channel, CazeTV, is extremely popular. He actually reached 540,000 peak viewers back in January when he was streaming the first episode of Neymar: The Perfect Chaos on Twitch. This limited series was about Brazilian soccer star Neymar. Now, Casimiro has reached even more viewers during the FIFA World Cup.

Casimiro is already known for soccer content in the Portuguese-speaking streaming world. The Brazilian streamer was given exclusive rights to broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2022. This allowed residents in Brazil to watch the matches for free on his YouTube and Twitch channels.