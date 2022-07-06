Can you drink alcohol on Twitch? Twitch drinking rules, explained

Twitch is among the most viewed livestreaming platforms in the world, with millions of content creators populating the site. Though Twitch allows for a wide array of content, all streamers on the platform are ultimately bound to the website’s terms of service.

Twitch’s ToS covers all prohibited behaviors while utilizing the streaming platform. Infractions against ToS can range from temporary suspensions to permanent lifetime bans depending on the severity of the violation and the number of total bans on the account.

In the past, Twitch has been heavily criticized for inconsistent rulings, however, the website has made its regulations surrounding drugs and alcohol clear.

Can you drink alcohol on Twitch?

Twitch streamers are allowed to drink alcohol while on stream, so long as they are of legal drinking age in their respective country. Dangerous consumption of alcohol however is prohibited and excessive drinking while on stream could result in a ban.

While drinking alcohol is allowed, Twitch still holds authority to suspend any account that they deem to be promoting hurtful or harmful content.

Drunk streams or drinking streams are wildly popular on Twitch and are typically a means of creating relaxed content or engaging with the community. While users certainly can run a successful drunk broadcast, there are several caveats to look out for.

Streamers are not allowed to accept donations or subscriptions in exchange for drinks or shots of alcohol of any kind. Content creators are allowed to create drinking games either with their chats or in-game so long as there is no relation to any monetary exchange occurring. It is also highly recommended that streamers putting on a drunk stream enable the website’s mature audience setting.

Ultimately, streamers are completely allowed to drink alcohol on stream however it is beneficial to know your limits, act in accordance with your country’s drinking laws, and avoid any potential monetary incentivization for drinking.