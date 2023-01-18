Can Hasan flip the script and become a gaming-first stream?

Hasan Piker is the foremost political commentator on Twitch. His coverage of current events regularly attracts 40,000 or more viewers on a daily basis, but he wants more.

While his success is in the political game, Hasan has pushed himself to include more gaming during his streams on the top video game streaming platform. Admitting on his alternate Twitter account that increasing his gaming viewership is a New Years resolution of his, Hasan knows that he has a long way to go.

one of my resolutions this year was to build my audience of consistent gaming watchers. i am so far not succeeding on this venture. i’ve become a 40k andy and i’m still not a 20k andy on gaming. pic.twitter.com/DVH71SVAqd — hasanbabi (@nothasanabi) January 18, 2023

In a screengrab from the viewership data website Sully Gnome, Hasan’s viewership in Just Chatting, where he does his daily sweep of current events and political news, regularly eclipses 40,000 viewers in a day.

However, once he swaps over to gaming for the last couple hours of the day, his viewership slides. Recently, Hasan has made a foray into the world of FPS by playing VALORANT with friends like Valkyrae and Sykunno, but he’s spent time in the past playing other single player games as well.

In the past month, Hasan has spent 193 hours in Just Chatting and just 51 playing VALORANT, according to Sully Gnome. His average viewership in Just Chatting is significantly higher at 35,799 viers than his VALORANT viewership, which sits at 19,333.

Though 20,000 viewers is nothing to scoff at, Hasan’s falloff is certainly notable. However, his dive into VALORANT is perhaps the biggest leap he’s taken into gaming so far. In 2022, his most played game on stream was VALORANT. The only other games he played for a significant amount of time were Elden Ring (64 hours), Pokémon Arceus (23 hours), and God of War (13 hours).

He averaged more viewers playing Elden Ring (28,502), but it was still a drop off from Just Chatting. Ultimately, this is all about expanding his reach though. For Hasan, the growth of his content all comes back to how he can reel in more people and educate them.