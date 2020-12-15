Blizzard to increase Torghast’s difficulty in latest WoW patch

The climb is about to get steeper.

Blizzard Entertainment is focusing on Torghast, Tower of the Damned in World of Warcraft’s latest patch, increasing the difficulty of floors two, four, and five, and tuning Anima Powers for a number of classes.

In the Dec. 15 patch, which is scheduled to go live once the servers restart in North America, Blizzard is increasing enemy health and damage for the three floors.

Blizzard is also increasing enemy health for healing specializations and enemy physical damage for tanking specializations, targeting solo players. These changes, though, will have a reduced effect while in a group.

All in all, the changes to Torghast should make the dungeon feel significantly more difficult, resulting in a much steeper curve. This will seriously impact lower geared players.

To go alongside the changes, Anima Powers for the Venthyr and Night Fae Covenants, as well as the Druid, Hunter, Mage, Paladin, Priest, Rogue, Shaman, Warlock, and Warrior classes have been adjusted in one form or another. Some of these changes are buffs, while others are nerfs.

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Enemy health increased for healer specializations and enemy physical damage increased for tank specializations. These changes are targeted towards solo players and have a reduced effect while in a group

Enemy health and damage increased on floors two, four, and five

Dark Ascended Corrus, Warden Skoldus, and Cellblock Sentinel received minor ability adjustments and health tuning to bring them more in line with other bosses

Anima Powers

Corrected an issue where a player with Orb of Replenishment could have more than six healing orbs out at a time

Venthyr

Murmuring Shawl now causes Door of Shadows to increase your chance to dodge by 40 percent (was 20 percent) for 20 seconds (was 15 seconds). Obtainable two times (was three)

Night Fae

Clinging Fog now causes Flicker to reduce the movement speed of enemies by 70 percent (was 30 percent). Obtainable one time (was three) and it will appear as a choice slightly less often

Druid

String of Fangs and Talons can be obtained three times (was five)

Steelwood Slab can be obtained three times (was five)

Writings of Lycara gives 140 of a secondary stat (was 43). Obtainable three times (was five)

Bottle of Moonshine can be obtained two times (was one)

Draught of Midnight Blazes now properly grants its damage and healing increase while Moonfire is active on three targets

Hunter

Amplifying Mirror increases your Misdirection’s target damage by 50% (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was five)

Necrotic Venom damage increased to 50 percent (was 30 percent). Obtainable two times (was three)

Euphoria Emblem reduces Exhilaration’s cooldown by 30 seconds (was 20 seconds). Obtainable two times (was three)

Bone Barbs increases Kill Shot damage by 100 percent (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was one)

Piercing Scope increases damage taken to Hunter’s Mark target by 15 percent (was 10 percent). Obtainable two times (was three)

Neural Pet Enhancer pet damage while under the effects of Eyes of the Beast increased to 500 percent (was 200 percent). Obtainable one time (was three)

Cadaverous Cleats damage reduction now also applies to your pets. The tooltip will be updated in a future patch.

Mage

Constellation Shield damage reduction increased to 20 percent (was 15 percent). Obtainable three times (was four)

Resolute Medallion absorb amount increased to 70 percent (was 40 percent). Obtainable three times (was five)

Runecloth Wrappings damage increased when casting Arcane Blast, Fireball, and Frostbolt while Invisible reduced to 500 percent (was 2000 percent). Obtainable three times (was 10)

Pandemonium Lens no longer increases the radius of Flamestrike, Blizzard, and Arcane Explosion. Now increases the damage of Flamestrike, Blizzard, and Arcane Explosion by 15 percent. Obtainable three times (was five)

Seeker’s Scroll now always increases the damage of your Fireball, Frostbolt, and Arcane Blast (was only your next cast). Fireball, Frostbolt, and Arcane Blast damage per stack reduced to 2 percent (was 10 percent). Stacks 100 times. Obtainable one time (was 10).

Everwarm Socks now also heals 60 percent of your maximum health over Ice Block’s duration.

Paladin

Ancient Writ of Order can be obtained three times (was five)

Blood Beacon can be obtained three times (was five).

Shattered Gauntlet can be obtained three times (was five)

[Defiled Prayer Beads now correctly affects Blessing of Seasons. Obtainable two times (was one)

Radiant Essence increases Forbearance damage dealt by 15 percent (was 25 percent). Obtainable two times (was three)

Ember of the Carillon can be obtained two times (was four)

Hallowed Candle now deals 30 percent increased damage or healing from Ashen Hallow (was 50 percent)

Golden Plume increases the effects of Avenging Wrath by 60 percent (was 100 percent)

Priest

Mask of Sheer Terror damage required to break Psychic Scream increased to 400 percent (was 300 percent). Obtainable three times (was 10)

Painwheel now also causes Shadow Word: Pain to deal 25 percent increased damage. Obtainable five times (was 10)

Vandal’s Zeal has been redesigned and now gives you one percent Mind Blast and Holy Fire damage per Phylactery destroyed, up to a maximum of 40 percent. Obtainable one time

Enemies affected by Pandemonium now run away much slower.

Soul Sapper causes Power Infusion’s cooldown to recover 200 percent faster (was 100 percent)

Fragments of Obscurity now always causes Fade to grant freedom from movement reduction abilities and provides 40 percent increased movement speed (was prevent movement speed from being reduced below 80 percent). Additional stacks of this power only reduce the cooldown of Fade further

Rogue

Resolved an issue where Draped Prism Shawl’s effect didn’t increase when obtaining multiples of this anima power

Shaman

Wailing Winds reduces the cooldown of Wind Shear by 4 seconds (was three seconds Obtainable two times (was three)

Deadened Earth reduces the cooldown of Earth Elemental by 40 percent (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was four)

Storm Conduit increases Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning damage by 50 percent (was 30 percent). Obtainable three times (was five)

Essence of the Ancestors now grants an additional 15 percent Haste to Bloodlust (was 10 percent). Obtainable three times (was five)

Elemental Core now requires 20 stacks to reduce the cooldown of Lava Burst or Stormstrike by 50 percent (was 50 stacks) and the increased damage per stack is now three percent (was one percent)

Leeching Lilypad damage increased by 50 percent. Obtainable one time (was three)

Flames of the Cauldron now causes Flame Shock’s damage over time effect to happen 40 percent more frequently (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was three)

Tsunami Relic increases healing spelling cast speed by 50 percent (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was five)

Fixed an issue where Deathseer’s Satchel would not drop a Liquid Magma Totem

Warlock

Blood-Stained Dagger pet damage reduction increased to 35 percent (was 10 percent). Obtainable one time (was three)

Claw of Endereth drains health 25 percent faster (was 10 percent). Obtainable two times (was seven)

Hellfire Pact increases summoned demons’ damage by 50 percent (was 25 percent). Obtainable three times (was 10)

Pact of Thickness primary summoned demons health increased to 50 percent (was 25 percent). Obtainable three times (was 10)

Thirsting Chain increases Drain Life healing by 40 percent (was 20 percent). Obtainable two times (was 10)

Warlock’s Bargain has been redesigned and now grants the Warlock 20 percent Haste at the cost of 10 percent of the Warlock’s health.

Dissolving Vial now also makes Corruption instant for Demonology and Destruction Warlocks. For all three Warlock specializations, it now also increases Corruption’s damage by 100 percent

The bonus damage from Demonic Consumption (Talent) will now only apply to a single Demonic Tyrant when summoned in Torghast, rather than all Demonic Tyrants

Warrior