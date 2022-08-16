Asmongold has high hopes for Riot MMO, believes it has ‘everything it needs to succeed’

A lot of players are excited about the upcoming MMO set in the League of Legends universe and developed by Riot Games—and it looks like Asmongold is one of them.

In the eyes of the popular Twitch streamer, the developers at Riot have “everything that they need to succeed.”

Asmongold named a few key variables, including League’s vast world, lore, and dedicated fanbase, which will help to make the MMO a success. “They [Riot] have a tremendous, massive existing fanbase, they have apparently gigantic fucking world…it’s a huge company, they can spend a tremendous amount of money,” Asmongold said.

The streamer also noted Riot’s positive track record as a developer, pointing out its history of avoiding pay-to-win, and the success it has found from multiple games including League of Legends and VALORANT.

Asmongold didn’t shy away from comparing it to World of Warcraft either. The streamer explained the “hype” League has is mammoth when compared to the next WoW expansion.

When it comes to Riot’s MMO itself, no release date has been confirmed nor has a name, or any detailed information about the game’s maps, characters, or anything else for that matter. Players will likely have to wait years before it eventually sees the light of day.