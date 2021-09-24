All Minecraft Championships (MCC) Rising teams

The expanded version of the Minecraft Championships (MCC) series MCC Rising is almost here, opening the event to up-and-coming Minecraft streamers that submitted applications to compete.

The event itself will run for the first time on Oct. 2, with a full roster of 10 teams, 40 players total, competing for the title of MCC Rising Champion and an official MCC winner’s coin.

Since the goal of MCC Rising was to highlight creators of various sizes, Noxcrew did not enforce strict subscription or viewer-based requirements, focusing more on availability and fun personalities. All of the teams, which were formed by the players, were selected based on their submission videos more than anything else.

MCC Rising will run just like the main MCC events, with all 10 teams playing eight different mini-games to earn coins in a fight to place in the top two. The two teams with the most coins at the end of the eight events will battle it out in one final showdown for the MCC Rising title.

MCC Rising will run on Oct. 2 at 2pm CT, and here are all of the teams that will be competing, along with videos they submitted as an application to Noxcrew.

Red Rabbits

Yoshinom

KingOfArchers

Mejoraas

Nicacola

Orange Ocelots

Soupforeloise

Bekyamon

OwengeJuice

Riiceandbeanss

Yellow Yaks

MrBeardstone

Musicman1017

BrunoDanUy

Mizzrowe

Lime Llamas

MakoInari

Laqqy

Marbar_x

TomatoBisqueSoup

Green Geckos

Aimsey

Billzo

Highkeyhateme

MaxGGs

Cyan Coyotes

Boosfer

Dev

Kier

YelloWool

Aqua Axolotls

Roseriie

SpelledNik

Caitees

DarkEyebrows

Blue Bats

Yomikester238

Golemell

Guggle

Stemister

Purple Pandas

Mintsleaves

RAEHASRABIES

SpoinkTV

Buggy9000

Pink Parrots