$100,000 OTK Smite Invitational: Teams, schedule, and results

Streamers take to the Battleground of the Gods.

During the first annual OTK Games Expo, popular content creator and OTK co-owner Mizkif announced multiple partnerships with mythology based MOBA Smite. Alongside unique skins, voice packs, and more, OTK also announced their intention to host a $100,000 Smite Invitiational.

OTK has gradually increased its presence in the esports space, conducting tournaments across League of Legends, Apex Legends, and now Smite. With one of their most ambitious competitions yet, here are all the details you need to know about the OTK Smite Invitational.

All OTK Smite Invitational Teams

The event will feature eight competing teams, each provided with a well-known figure in the competitive Smite scene to prepare the squad. All teams will be made up of YouTube or Twitch streamers, with one being designated as Team Captain.

Featuring a wide variety of well known content creators, many of which making their Smite debut, these will be the teams and coaches involved in the first ever OTK Smite Invitational.

Team Clint Stevens Team Jerma Team Snuffy Team Filian Team Emiru Team Dave Team Senny4k Team Tectone ConnorEatsPants Pokelawls WillNeff Lacari KristoferYee Sonii Wantep Strippin Atrioc Russel Nmplol QTCinderella IKeepItTaco Katerino CrazySlick LawlMan Mang0 SureFour Lirik EsfandTV xChocobars Stanz Mendo Sekine Cyr Noko IM_iPN Graycen Sanchovies Lourlo Saiiren Buffpup Incon

(Coach) Weak3n

(Coach) FineOkay

(Coach) PBM

(Coach) TheBestTaco

(Coach) ArorTheChunk

(Coach) Haddix

(Coach) Nika

(Coach)

Currently, it is unclear what the exact format of the Smite Invitational will be; however, a group stage competition into seeded bracket appears the most likely.

Streams & Schedules

The OTK Smite Invitational will be hosted on Mizkif’s Twitch channel. The event will take place on June 27, with the actual competition starting at 2pm CT. While Mizkif’s channel will host the main broadcast, fans will be able to view the different perspectives of each player’s stream if the competitor chooses to broadcast the event.

This article will be updated with scores and match results as they occur.