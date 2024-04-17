Lily 03 from Stellar Blade looks ahead
Image via Shift Up
Category:
Stellar Blade

When does the Stellar Blade review embargo lift?

Will the reviews be as stellar as the name?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:55 pm

Shift Up’s Stellar Blade looks like a big player in 2024. It’s a PS5-exclusive title, and we know when the review embargo is finally set to lift.

Recommended Videos

In a year with few major PS5 exclusives, Stellar Blade could be the pick of the bunch with its belting soundtrack, booming gameplay, and brutal bosses. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin already set a fairly high bar, and Stellar Blade is coming for both of them.

Prospective players are all too eager to know how new games perform in the review cycle, and reviews often have a big bearing on their discourse and sales numbers—so, we’ll cover everything we know about the Stellar Blade review embargo in this article.

Stellar Blade review embargo time and date

fighting enemy in stellar blade
Give it a 10, or else. Image via Shift Up

The Stellar Blade review embargo lifts on April 24 at 7am PT / 9am CT / 3pm BST.

All Stellar Blade reviews can go live once we reach this time and date, and any publication with an early review copy can share their final impressions. We’ll see if Stellar Blade lives up to the hype, whether it’s worth investing in, and if it could further bolster PS5 console sales.

I can tell you Dot Esports has a review copy of Stellar Blade, so we will be one of the many outlets releasing a review score once the embargo lifts. We can’t say any more than that for now, so check back on April 24 for a full review of Stellar Blade to see what we thought of the anticipated action RPG with Soulslike elements.

There’s already been a ton of talk and hype—with the eye-catching Skin Suit being a big talking point. There’s so much more to learn ahead of the Stellar Blade release, including its preorder bonuses and whether you can play it early, thanks to the Stellar Blade demo.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Stellar Blade on PC?
Stellar Blade Eve fighting alien monster
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Is Stellar Blade on PC?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses
Eve with her hair up staring ahead in Stellar Blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Stellar Blade on PC?
Stellar Blade Eve fighting alien monster
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
Is Stellar Blade on PC?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses
Eve with her hair up staring ahead in Stellar Blade
Category: Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade
All Stellar Blade preorder bonuses
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 12, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.