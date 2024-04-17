When does the Stellar Blade review embargo lift?

Shift Up’s Stellar Blade looks like a big player in 2024. It’s a PS5-exclusive title, and we know when the review embargo is finally set to lift.

In a year with few major PS5 exclusives, Stellar Blade could be the pick of the bunch with its belting soundtrack, booming gameplay, and brutal bosses. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin already set a fairly high bar, and Stellar Blade is coming for both of them.

Prospective players are all too eager to know how new games perform in the review cycle, and reviews often have a big bearing on their discourse and sales numbers—so, we’ll cover everything we know about the Stellar Blade review embargo in this article.

Stellar Blade review embargo time and date

The Stellar Blade review embargo lifts on April 24 at 7am PT / 9am CT / 3pm BST.

All Stellar Blade reviews can go live once we reach this time and date, and any publication with an early review copy can share their final impressions. We’ll see if Stellar Blade lives up to the hype, whether it’s worth investing in, and if it could further bolster PS5 console sales.

I can tell you Dot Esports has a review copy of Stellar Blade, so we will be one of the many outlets releasing a review score once the embargo lifts. We can’t say any more than that for now, so check back on April 24 for a full review of Stellar Blade to see what we thought of the anticipated action RPG with Soulslike elements.

There’s already been a ton of talk and hype—with the eye-catching Skin Suit being a big talking point. There’s so much more to learn ahead of the Stellar Blade release, including its preorder bonuses and whether you can play it early, thanks to the Stellar Blade demo.

