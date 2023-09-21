Starfield: How to upgrade the Starborn ship

The Starborn Guardian is one of the best ships in Starfield, though there are some extreme requirements to both unlock and upgrade this unique vessel. If you already have this ship, you might know that you are able to upgrade the Guardian’s base stats, though it isn’t exactly clear how to do this at first.

If you are anything like me, you probably rushed to find a way to gain access to the sleek Starborn Guardian. Acquiring the Guardian however just the beginning of what this ship can possibly do. Though you can’t make custom modifications to the Starborn Guardian, there is one way of powering it up. If you are looking to upgrade your Starborn Guardian in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

How to upgrade the Starborn Guardian in Starfield

You can upgrade the Starborn Guardian in Starfield by doing the exact same thing you needed to do to get the ship in the first place, enter The Unity. If you already have a Starborn Guardian as part of your fleet, then you know that the only way to get this high-value ship is by finishing the main storyline, entering The Unity, and starting New Game+.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Upgrading the Starborn Guardian works the exact same way. Whenever you start a new game, you will once again be directed to visit the Lodge on New Atlantis to begin your hunt for the Artifacts again. If you are looking to speedrun your ship upgrades, I heavily recommend that you skip the main storyline.

Once you have compiled the Artifacts, built your Armillary, and defeated the Hunter and Emissary again, you can step back into The Unity. The Starborn Guardian tracks how many loops you have taken across the universe and increases the ship’s baseline stats by 10 for every trip you take into The Unity.

The number beside your ship’s name represents how many new universes you have stepped into | Screenshot by Dot Esports



Given that the Starborn Guardian is one of the best ships in Starfield, and that it is one of the only items you get to carry with you into NG+, it is definitely worth it to farm Artifacts to continue upgrading the ship. You should also know that the vessel isn’t the only reward for completing Starfield multiple times.

