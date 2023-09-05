Starfield New Game+ mode, explained

Starfield is one of Bethesda’s most intricate and expansion titles yet and while there is so much content to see, the studio has given players multiple ways to experience it. These are to see it all during your first playthrough or in New Game Plus.

Most of us should be familiar with this concept. However, for those who aren’t New Game Plus is the idea that you start the game over again bringing with you some of the character development you made during your first playthrough.

Starfield offers players the chance to start over as a prerequisite to completing its final mission. So that means if you want to see the ending you’ll need to accept the terms of New Game Plus. But what exactly does that mean?

What is New Game+ in Starfield?

New Game Plus in Starfield will send your character into a new universe keeping many of the key attributes that you either start with or learned during your first playthrough but you will lose all of your material items.

What do I keep in Starfield’s New Game+ Mode?

Character level

Learned Skills

Powers

What will I lose in Starfield’s New Game+ Mode?

Any Outpost builds

Collected Ships

Inventory Items (Weapons, Resources, etc.)

Credits

Cargo

Relationships with characters / Quest progress

Planet Exploration

Should I enter Starfield New Game+?

One thing to keep in mind when making your decision to enter New Game Plus or not is if you do, you won’t be forced to complete the game’s story missions again.

Instead, you can venture around completing the other available tasks and exploring the universe. Given this is a fresh start, you’ll need to build up relationships with the characters you once knew, but if you weren’t happy with the choices made in your first run, this could be a bonus.

Without jumping into spoiler territory, you will be given a ship and a spacesuit for your decision to accept the reset. Both are commendable pieces of gear but very different from what you’ve probably been rocking through your first playthrough.

Along with the new dialogue in New Game Plus, there are more artifacts to collect for those who may have found them all in the first playthrough. Similarly, you’ll have the chance to upgrade your powers to levels not attainable in just one playthrough.

At the end of the day it’s up to you, the player, to decide if you’re ready to start over. Otherwise, it’s completely acceptable to continue exploring the starfields in playthrough one before taking the jump.

