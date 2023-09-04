How to get Polymer in Starfield

In Starfield, your journey hinges on collecting many resources. Polymer is one of them.

It plays a major role in crafting certain items and researching certain mods, like Extra Capacity for your Pack Slot One, which can make a world of difference. So, having an abundance of it is crucial, and it’s worth going to the trouble of finding.

Where to find Polymer in Starfield

Polymer can be sourced from the flora and fauna on specific planets teeming with life, such as Nesoi in the Olympus star system. It’s the same place where your dream home is.

To harvest it, you’ll need to scan a planet and all of its plants and creatures with your trusty scanner to determine what items they’ll drop. If it’s a creature, you’ll need to kill it in order to loot the Polymer, but that isn’t always an easy task, so flora is the more time-efficient option.

However, given a mere 10 percent of planets in Starfield boast life, a more efficient approach is buying it.

Living things drop Polymer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Shops like Sieghart’s Outfitters in Neon and Jemison Mercantile in New Atlantis stock Polymer.

Each unit weighs .50 and is priced at 20 Credits, so buying a lot of it will add up, but it’s a lot easier than running around harvesting it from withered plants and slaughtered creatures. Plus, you can always ask one of your companions to help share the load by holding it.

Related How to get Bone in Starfield

If you really want to stock up on it, it’s a good idea to combine the two methods. Find as much polymer as you can from all the flora and fauna you scan throughout your adventures, but if you’re in need of a lot with no time to spare, don’t hesitate to buy as much as you need. Do the same for other organic materials like Amino Acids and Fiber, too.

About the author