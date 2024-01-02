Disney quietly narrows down Star Wars Outlaws release date to late 2024

Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Stars Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, was initially announced with a vague 2024 launch window. Disney itself, however, now says the plan is to have it out towards the tail end of the year.

As first spotted by IGN, Disney dropped this detail in a Jan. 2 blog post on the Disney Parks website of all things. Although it obviously prioritizes upcoming attractions and events for the theme parks, towards the end Disney mentions Star Wars Outlaws launching “late this year.”

Even if it’s not delayed, that’s still quite the wait. Image via Ubisoft.

It’s an admittedly broad window, but at the very least you shouldn’t expect the game to release until the second half of the year (sometime after July). “Late 2024” strongly implies Star Wars Outlaws will arrive in the final quarter, so October to December. It would be an ideal window since it means Disney and Ubisoft can capitalize on the Christmas period.

However, there’s every possibility Ubisoft will decide to push the game back, potentially into 2025. Star Wars Outlaws is not a small project (its explorable planets are so big the developers had to give the main character a speeder) and in its last earnings report (covering the first half of its 2024 fiscal year), Ubisoft mentioned needing to push a certain “large game” to its 2025 fiscal year. It never specified this game was Star Wars Outlaws, but there’s little else it could be. The 2025 fiscal year runs from April 2024 to the end of March 2025, so it’s reasonable to assume Star Wars Outlaws could be out by Christmas. But any last minute setbacks could force Ubisoft to hold it back until early next year.

Regardless, it’s going to be a painful wait for avid Star Wars fans. When it comes to video games, there’s very little on the horizon. The remake of Knights of the Old Republic is completely MIA, with some fearing it’ll never come out. Quantic Dreams’ Star Wars Eclipse has similarly seen no real updates since its Dec. 2021 announcement, though the studio assures the project isn’t dead. Meanwhile, arena shooter Star Wars Hunters was delayed (again) to 2024, so maybe we’ll finally get to see more of it in the coming months.

A third Star Wars Jedi game at Respawn already appears to be in the works, but considering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor only came out in April 2023, it’ll be years before you see anything related to its sequel. On the bright side, next month will see the launch of a remaster of Star Wars: Dark Forces, a fan-favorite FPS from 1995.