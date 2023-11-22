Somehow, the Star Wars KOTOR remake has returned

Reports on Nov. 20 suggested that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic had been killed. However, Jason Schreier, a reporter for Bloomberg and co-host of the Triple Click Podcast, confirmed today, Nov. 21, that it’s still being worked on, but it might never come out.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is one of the most well-known and beloved Star Wars games. It has an epic storyline where you venture across the Galatic Empire to battle the Sith as the last hope for the Jedi Order. Even your choices mattered and made your adventures a little more exciting. As it was released 20 years ago, it doesn’t hold up to the gaming standards we have today and is why the remake was so highly anticipated. However, many dreams were shot down yesterday, Nov. 21, after reports circulated that the Star Wars KOTOR remake had been killed because Sony didn’t want anything to do with the game. Needless to say, fans were beyond disappointed.

There is still a sliver of hope. Schreier revealed on Twitter earlier today, Nov. 21, that the Star Wars KOTOR remake is still being worked on.

Can't say whether the KOTOR Remake will ever actually *come out*, but yes, two people from Saber Interactive tell me they're still on it, despite recent rumors that nobody is working on the game. (Saber took the project from Aspyr last year, as Bloomberg reported then) https://t.co/prNTT6iVAy — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 22, 2023

Before you start jumping for joy, he also mentioned that even though two members of Saber Interactive are still developing it, it may never actually come out. One of the most significant factors for it to be released involves funding, which they simply don’t have, and it’s why they needed a giant company like Sony to back its development. Who knows, this might be the perfect opportunity for Microsoft to step in and make this remake another one of its acquisitions.

But without adequate funding, the Star Wars KOTOR remake is just another to be left out to dry. At least the taverns in Tatooine look like fun.