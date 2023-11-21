Sony may have killed Star Wars KOTOR Remake, but there is room for new hope

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has reportedly been killed. According to Jeff Grub’s sources, Sony wants nothing to do with the game. But there may be a chance that it can still launch.

On a recent episode of Game Mess Mornings on the Giant Bomb YouTube channel, Jeff went on to clarify a few points about the KOTOR remake being canceled. Reportedly, one of the biggest reasons why the game won’t happen is because of the need for Lucasfilm to find a partner like Sony to fund development.

Revan stands in darkness. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“It seems deader than dogshit because that game feels like it cannot happen without a partner like Sony. And because Sony is out, and because [Lucasfilm] doesn’t like spending money on games anymore. What they do is they find partners who can develop, and then they have those partners find a way to self-fund or find a partner of their own.”

This would mean that a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake cannot happen without a group or company willing to pay for it. According to Jeff Grubb’s sources, Sony, at a certain point was willing to foot the bill to make the game happen, but isn’t anymore. Does this mean another company could step up and fund a KOTOR remake that would be a hit with Star Wars fans?

The title card for the KOTOR Remake. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Theoretically, yes, but it would take a big partner on the same scale and with enough resources as Sony to make that happen. Most people would point to a company like Microsoft. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic has a history with Xbox since the original game was exclusive to its first console. But that would also mean Microsoft needs to spend more money, and cash may be tight after its recent acquisition of Activision.

While it’s disappointing to see Sony back away from the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, that doesn’t mean we won’t ever see Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic get the remake that it deserves. As long as another company is willing to fund it, it could still be on the way.