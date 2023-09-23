Star Wars Eclipse still exists, and “anyone can die,” says Quantic Dream

Eclipse is still in the works, and like other Quantic games, the story keeps moving after negative outcomes.

Quantic Dream’s upcoming narrative adventure game, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced back in Dec. 2021. But in the years since its initial announcement, hardly any new details were revealed.

This all changed after a Sep. 22, 2023 IGN interview with Quantic Dream’s vice president of marketing, Lisa Pendse, who gave a few valuable snippets of information about Eclipse. The most notable detail is that similar to the developer’s other titles, every main character can die and the story will continue.

When asked about the state of the game during a recent interview with IGN at Tokyo Game Show 2023, Pendse stated that the game still “exists,” and that “it’s just not ready. It’s simmering.”

Pendse provided a little more detail about Eclipse’s structure. She confirmed that, akin to previous Quantic Dream games like Detroit: Become Human, the story keeps moving forward even after negative outcomes, and that no main character is safe from death. “There’s no game over. Anyone can die,” said Pendse. “Anything can happen and the story sort of continues”—the same gameplay signatures we’ve come to expect from Quantic Dream.

Additionally, as Eclipse is reportedly years away from release, Pendse insisted that the developer’s owner, NetEase, is not imposing release dates on Quantic Dream. She also added that that “it’s too early right now” to provide an update on its launch window.

Related New Star Wars Eclipse details reveal potential direction for the mysterious game

Many details of Star Wars Eclipse, such as its characters and narrative, still have yet to be revealed. Eclipse is a collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games, touted as an intricately branching action-adventure game “that can be experienced in many ways,” set during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before the birth of Anakin Skywalker.

The 2021 reveal included an impressive CGI trailer featuring several planets, alien races, and droids that we’ve grown accustomed to from the franchise. It’s worth noting that while an official release date or window has yet to be announced, it was reported in March 2022 that the game had been delayed to 2027-2028 due to hiring issues.

While we don’t know much else about Star Wars Eclipse, it’s clear Quantic Dream has great ambitions, so we’ll just have to wait and see how the game pans out.

About the author